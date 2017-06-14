The recent Facebook activity from Manchester United has fuelled the rumours of forward Wayne Rooney leaving the club this summer. Rooney was removed from the cover picture of Manchester United’s official Facebook account and considering his performances of late, his future looks bleak at the club he joined in 2004 at the age of 18.

The all-time top scorer for the Old Trafford outfit looks like a shadow of the player he once was and has failed to feature regularly in the playing squad.

Changed Facebook cover picture of Manchester United:

The biggest showdown in the footballing world, FIFA World Cup, will be held next year in Russia and to secure a place in the England squad, Rooney needs regular playing time which seems unlikely at Manchester United.

Also, there’s a strong speculation that Real Madrid attacker Alvaro Morata may join Jose Mourinho’s side in the coming weeks, which further hampers Rooney’s first team chances.

Elsewhere, another Manchester United transfer target Antoine Griezmann committed his future with his current club after signing an extension with Atletico Madrid.