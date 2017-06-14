Former Spain and Real Madrid striker Fernando Morientes confirmed his India visit to play for Real Madrid Legends against FC Barcelona Legends in an “El Clasico” fixtures here on September 15.

“I thank Indian fans for the support. (I am) looking forward to seeing you soon,” Morientes, who has won three Champions League titles and two Spanish La Liga crowns with Real,” said in a video message on Tuesday.

Besides, the 41-year-old former Spanish international who once formed a great partnership up front with Raul Gonzalez, yesteryear stars Victor Sanchez del Amo, Koke Contreras, Michel Salgado and Ivan Perez is also likely to be seen in action for Real.

“This is Michel Salgado saying hi to India. We will be there playing against Barcelona on September 15. See you there guys,” right-back Salgado, who spent close to a decade with Real, also said in a video message.

Confirming the visit and the match, organisers Football Next Foundation’s founder Kaushik Moulik told IANS over phone from Madrid on Wednesday: “The match will take place on September 15 in Kolkata.

“The stadium is yet to be zeroed in on but we are expecting to finalise it by next week. The whole list of players will also be out soon.”