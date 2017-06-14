Former professional tennis player Isaac Frost has been accused of match fixing after an investigation involving several other players by Queenslands Crime and Corruption Commission.

“The investigation led detectives to suspect that a number of people received information that the match would allegedly be fixed and subsequently placed bets through various betting agencies,” a Queensland police officer was quoted as saying by ESPN.

The 28-year-old is accused of fixing a match at the Challenger Tournament in Traralgon, Victoria, that police allege attracted several suspicious bets. Match fixing in Queensland carries a maximum punishment of 10 years.

The Queensland police have also charged Frost with dealing in cannabis, cocaine, oxycodone and other prescription medications to Anderson, tennis coach Dean Santillan, two middling former semi-professional tennis players and an aspiring professional surfer.

Frost, who is from Brisbane, reached a career-high ranking of 458 in 2012 before taking a two-year break from tennis the following year. He last played at a tournament in Cairns last October.