Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Treasurer, Jyoti Bajpayi died in Kanpur late on Wednesday, a family member said on Thursday. Bajpayi, 80, was keeping unwell for a long time.

Bajpayi was one of the most respected sports administrators of Uttar Pradesh and had held many important posts like Treasurer and Joint Secretary in the BCCI.

He was credited with bringing some big matches to Kanpur’s Green Park stadium and for honing local talent.

Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association Director S.K. Agarwal said, “Bajpayi will always be remembered for his contribution to cricket and for encouraging local talent”.

Congress leader and Indian Premier League (IPL) Commissioner Rajeev Shukla also condoled Bajpayi’s demise and termed it “a great loss to sports”.