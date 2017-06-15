Retired world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Conor McGregor will go head to head in a light middleweight boxing contest on August 26, 2017 which will be held in Las Vegas. Both the legendary fighters confirmed the match on their Twitter accounts.

McGregor and Mayweather gloat of unprecedentedly decorated careers in their respective sports, and their incredible titles show they are forces to reckon with.

The American boxer, Mayweather, retired in 2015 after clashing with Philippine’s Manny Pacquiao in what was termed as the ‘Fight of the Century’. He won a staggering 49 matches and never lost a single one in his entire career that spanned almost 20 years.

40-year-old Mayweather took a u-turn on his retirement which he announced in 2008 and went on to win another 10 matches before finally hanging his gloves in 2015.

On the other hand, mixed martial artist Conor McGregor who is known for his ruthless attacking style, became UFC’s first dual-division champion last year. The Irish fighter got his boxing license in December, 2016 which enabled him to practice his profession in the United States.

If reports are to be believed then the upcoming match could break all records moneywise, where each of the sportsmen can bag up to US $100 million.

Considering the stature of the two greatest fighters of their generation, the anticipation among fans is incredibly immense.