Former captains of Bangladesh Mohammad Ashraful and Habibul Bashar have banged the drums ahead of the crucial knockout fixture against India for the final berth in Champions Trophy 2017.

Although India are the favourites to brush aside their neighbours in the game to be played on Thursday, but Bashar and Ashraful are of belief that pressure will be more on India rather than on Bangladesh.

“India are the defending champions it’s no secret that they will be under more pressure,” said Habibul Bashar.

India and Bangladesh have clashed with each other on 7 occasions and India have triumphed 6 times. Last victory that Bangladesh registered against India came back in 2007.

Ashraful was also positive about Bangladesh’s chances in the upcoming match, saying “For us this is our first semifinal and we are more than happy. But India have the weight of expectations from 1.3 billion people. It’s for them to defend the title.”

Bangladesh booked their semi final berth after beating New Zealand in a sensational game by 5 wickets. They were reduced to 33/4 by New Zealand’s bowling attack but defying all odds, successfully chased a target of 267 runs at the expense of five batsmen.