15:52 IST Ban 46/2 after 10 Overs: Not a pretty good 5 overs for Bangladesh after Bhuvneshwar brought another breakthrough after dismissing Rahman for 19. Bangladesh scoreboard came to standstill after 13 straight dot balls. However, there were few luck deliveries for Bangladesh where they got boundaries but it is not the start that the team was looking for.

15:39 IST 6.5 Over: Bhuvneshwar stuck again and dismissed Sabbir Rahman 19 off 21. Jadeja made no mistake and took a simple but balanced catch to send back Rahman back to pavilion. A simple but balanced catch.

WICKET! 13 dot balls in a row, then Bhuvi gets his second! Sabbir Rahman is caught by Jadeja! Bangladesh 31/2 #BANvIND #CT17 pic.twitter.com/IG4eJJ3M2Z — ICC (@ICC) June 15, 2017

15:31 IST Ban 31/1 after 5 overs: After losing a wicket in the very first over, Bangladesh managed it well and regulated the scoreboard with boundaries and singles. It was a jolt for Ban after Bhuvneshwar dismissed Soumya Sarkar for a duck. But with the combination of S Rahman and Tamim, the team picked up well. Skipper Kohli got a bit aggressive during the fifth over when a chance to run out Tamim was missed.

India gets its first breakthrough as Bhuvneshwar dismisses Soumya Sarkar for a duck. Ban 1/1 after first over.

India win the toss and elect to bowl first.

The toss has been delayed due to drizzle at Edgbaston.

India takes on Bangladesh in the high-stake 2nd semi-final at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Edgbaston. Ahead of the match skipper Virat Kohli said, “We will treat this as our last game, as Bangladesh cannot be taken for granted.”

While the team looks all pumped after their massive win against South Africa, the players just need to play another perfect game.



Speaking about the defending champions, Bangladesh’s Habibul Bashar said, “India are the defending champions it’s no secret that they will be under more pressure.”

India and Bangladesh have clashed with each other on seven occasions and India have triumphed six times. The Last victory that Bangladesh registered against India was way back in 2007.

Squads

The team sheets are in! Both sides are unchanged! #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/N7cylocjMQ — ICC (@ICC) June 15, 2017

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahaman, Mahmudullah Riyadh, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahaman, Taskin Ahmed, Mehedi Hossain Miraz, Mossadek Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Shafiul Islam.