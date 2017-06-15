A- A A+

Ramandeep Singh scored twice as India thrashed Scotland 4-1 to start their campaign at the Hockey World League (HWL) Semi-Final on a rousing note here on Thursday.

Ramandeep (31st, 34th minutes) scored a couple of field goals just before half-time to give India the upper hand in the Pool B match.

Striker Akashdeep Singh scored another field goal in the 40th minute before Harmanpreet Singh (42nd) powered in a penalty corner to drive home the advantage.

ALSO READ: Hockey India names 33 players for junior women’s hockey national camp

India’s midfielder Sardar Singh was in the center of action with some impressive dribbling. 

Scotland captain Chris Grassic gave his team the lead in the seventh minute to put India under early pressure.

India will play their next Pool B match on June 17 against Canada at 18.30 hours IST.

First Published | 15 June 2017 9:19 PM
Read News On:

hockey score

HWL semi final

hwl semi final live

india vs scotland

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Hockey World League 2017: India thrash Scotland in semi-final

(Latest News in English from Newsx)