Ramandeep Singh scored twice as India thrashed Scotland 4-1 to start their campaign at the Hockey World League (HWL) Semi-Final on a rousing note here on Thursday.

Ramandeep (31st, 34th minutes) scored a couple of field goals just before half-time to give India the upper hand in the Pool B match.

Striker Akashdeep Singh scored another field goal in the 40th minute before Harmanpreet Singh (42nd) powered in a penalty corner to drive home the advantage.

India’s midfielder Sardar Singh was in the center of action with some impressive dribbling.

Scotland captain Chris Grassic gave his team the lead in the seventh minute to put India under early pressure.

India will play their next Pool B match on June 17 against Canada at 18.30 hours IST.