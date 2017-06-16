Former Pakistan cricketer Aamer Sohail has stirred a controversy after hinting at a probable chance of match fixing in the recent run of games of Pakistan in Champions Trophy. He was also critical of the attitude of Sarfaraz Khan, current captain of Pakistan cricket team.

Criticising the attitude of Sarfaraz Khan, Sohail Khan said to a local TV channel, “Sarfaraz should know that he hasn’t done any wonders, rather there are external forces that have helped Pakistan secure a final berth in Champions Trophy.”

“We all know how it works,” Sohail said hinting at the match fixing.

Taking a dig at the attitude of Pakistan captain, the 50-year-old former Chief Selector of Pakistan Cricket Board went on to say, “We know your ability, so rather than going head over heels about the recent success, focus on playing cricket.”

Further clouding the already vague statements he gave, he said that he wont name any entity involved but if asked he will only say Pakistani team won with the prayers of fans and the grace of God.

Aamer Sohail has a long history of staying in controversies, from his playing days to the management role in PCB.

Pakistan will contest India for the Champions Trophy on June 18 at The Oval.