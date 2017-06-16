Indian shuttler HS Prannoy ousted reigning world and Olympic champion Chen Long of China to enter the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open Superseries Premier here on Friday.

One day after knocking out multiple world and Olympic medallist Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia, the unseeded Prannoy stunned Long 21-18, 16-21, 21-19 in a match lasting an hour and 15 minutes.

Prannoy joined compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in the semi-finals as the latter got the better of Chinese Taipei’s Tzu Wei Wang 21-15, 21-14 in 37 minutes.