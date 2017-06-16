After a gruelling 38-match season, except Germany and Holland that play 34, the top footballing leagues are on a hiatus and will be back in action in a month’s time. Since there will be no football on the field for a while, we bring to you all the action off the field from the world of football.

The highly anticipated football transfer window is open. Catch all the confirmed transfers and rumours here:

CONFIRMED: Ajax captain Davy Klaassen switches allegiance to Everton in 27 million euro deal.

RUMOUR: Several top English clubs monitoring Torino goal machine Andrea Belotti.

CONFIRMED: Highly coveted Sunderland’s goalkeeper Jordan Pickford snubs interest from top English clubs and signs an agreement with Everton. Toffees spent 28.5 million euro to sign him.

CONFIRMED: Leicester City captures defender Harry Maguire in 13.7 million euro from Hull City.

RUMOUR: Hector Bellerin pondering over Barcelona move.

CONFIRMED: Barcelona secures the signing of Fluminese’s defender Marlon in 5 million euro.

RUMOUR: Manchester United’s Chris Smalling on Arsenal’s radar.

RUMOUR: Olympique Lyon slaps 60 million euro price tage on Alexandre Lacazette. The forward is a long term target of Arsenal.

CONFIRMED: Manchester United signs defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica. As per sources, United spent under 40 million euro to secure him.

CONFIRMED: Bayern Munich shell out 41.5 million euro to sign Olympique Lyon’s midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

RUMOUR: Manchester City moves to sign 40 million euro-rated Tottenham defender Kyle Walker.

CONFIRMED: Zlatan Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United.

RUMOUR: Several clubs including Arsenal, Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester United monitor Kylian Mbappe’s situation

CONFIRMED: Antoine Griezmann signs extension with Atletico Madrid.

CONFIRMED: AC Milan announces the signing of Andre Silva from FC Porto in 38 million euro.

RUMOUR: Arsenal wait on Riyad Mahrez’s decision as the Leicester City winger hopeful on Barcelona.

CONFIRMED: Wolfsburg’s highly rated full back Ricardo Rodriguez moves to AC Milan for 18 million euro.

RUMOUR: Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata nears Manchester United move.

CONFIRMED: Former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry switches to Bayern Munich from Werder Bremen in a reported 10 million euro deal.

RUMOUR: Chelsea prepare a mega-million offer for Everton hitman Romelu Lukaku.

CONFIRMED: Borussia Dortmund confirms the capture of striker Maximilian Philipp in 20 million euro.

RUMOUR: Manchester City tracking Arsenal talisman Alexis Sanchez.

CONFIRMED: Schalke’s full back Sead Kolasinac moves to Arsenal on a free transfer.