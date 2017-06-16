Argentinian tennis player Juan Martin del Potro on Friday announced that he has withdrawn from next week’s Aegon Championships at Queen’s Club because of injury.

It is not yet clear whether the 30th ranked player will play the Wimbeldon or not. This tournament was supposed to be his comeback after he skipped grass-court event (Ricoh Open) in the Netherlands due to a groin injury but it seems that he has not recovered enough.

“Hi, I wanted to tell you that following my doctor’s advice I won’t be able to play Queen’s this year since I am still recovering from my injury,” the 28-year-old del Potro wrote on Twitter.

“Queen’s is one of my favourite tournaments and I am really sorry for my fans there, I’ve got great memories of the Queen’s Club. Patience. I will definitely see you in 2018! Thanks for your support.”

The 2009 US Open champion is still struggling with the groin problem that hampered him at the French Open. He was in doubt for the French Open itself due to shoulder and back problems and confirmed his participation just days before the tournament started.

This was his first French Open tournament since 2012 as injuries have severely hampered his career. Unfortunately for him he suffered another injury in Paris in the second round of the tournament and subsequently lost his third-round match.