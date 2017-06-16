Real Madrid ace Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked for a transfer away from the Spanish club after being accused of evading millions in taxes. A newspaper in Madrid said that the Portuguese attacker is seriously mulling over a transfer away from the club he joined in 2009.

Ronaldo has come under scanner of tax officials after Public Prosecutor’s Office in Madrid accused him of ‘crimes against the public treasury’ by not filing tax returns amounting to a close 15 million euro.

As per reports, former Manchester United forward is unhappy with the allegations and has told his close aids at the club about his desire to seek a transfer away from Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to the Spanish club in the summer of 2009 from Manchester United in then world record fee of 80 million pounds. Since his debut for Madrid, he has already cemented his place among the legends of the club, scoring 406 goals in just 394 appearances.