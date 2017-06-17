A- A A+

Former Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan believes Pakistani cricket team have a great chance to restore their pride in the Champions Trophy final.

“I think we have got a great chance to restore our pride in the final because of the way we lost the first match to India. It was humiliating how badly we lost that match and we can turn things around now,” Khan told a Pakistani channel.

Khan  has also adviced Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed to bat first in case he wins the toss.

“India have a very good batting line-up and if they put up a big total it will bring pressure on us,” he said.

Imran Khan had lashed out at Pakistani cricket team after their humiliating defeat at the hands of India in the group stage of the tournament. Pakistan, however made a great comeback in the tournament by beating South Africa, Sri Lanka & England to get a ticket to the finale.

First Published | 17 June 2017 4:28 PM
Web Title: Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan have a great chance to restore their pride, says Imran Khan ahead of summit clash

