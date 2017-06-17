Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah while addressing a press conference on Saturday spoke on India-Pakistan matches at the international level. The BJP president said that both teams will continue to play at international tournaments.

However, Amit Shah also mentioned that neither India will play in Pakistan nor Pakistan will play in India.

India and Pakistan will be facing each other at the ICC Champions Trophy finale at The Oval on Sunday.

Responding to question in the press conference, the BJP president said, “Should India stop playing at international cricket tournaments now?”

BJP president Amit Shah was addressing a press conference in Mumbai where he also spoke about the forthcoming presidential elections. But he declined to comment on who is likely to be nominated as the next candidate for the Presidential election.

“We are discussing and considering various names, among ourselves and all the NDA constituents,” Amit Shah said.