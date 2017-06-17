Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Saturday beat World No. 1 Son Wan Ho 21-15, 14-21,24-22 to enter the final of Indonesia Open Super Series at Jakrata.

After winning the first set easily, Srikanth lost his momentum in the second set, but held his nerve to take the third set and cruise to his second consecutive Super Series final.

Earlier, HS Prannoy lost his semi-final match to Japanese qualifier Kazumasa Sakai, shattering all possibilities of an all-Indian final. Having defeated the likes Lee Chong Wie of Malaysia and Chen Long of China, Prannoy failed in his quest to achieve a hat-trick of wins and lost 21-17, 26-28, 18-21 to the World No. 47.

The world no.22 Indian had last won a Super Series in 2015 and will be hoping to end his search when he takes on his Japanese opponent in the summit clash on Sunday. He had last won the 2014 China Open and the 2015 India Open.