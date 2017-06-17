Indian golf’s teenaged sensation, Aditi Ashok, carded her second consecutive three-under-par 68 at Meijer LPGA Classic being held at Blythefield Country Club in Michigan, USA. The 19-year-old Bengaluru resident continued from where she left in the first round and surged up on the leaderboard from Tied 25th in round one to Tied 14th position on day two, six off the lead.

After missing two cuts in her last three starts, Aditi is eager to stitch together a decent week to bounce back in her quest for Rookie of the Year award on the LPGA Tour.

Aditi, off from the 10th hole in round two, began cautiously with a lone birdie coming in on the 11thhole. In her stretch of final six holes, Aditi picked up three birdies against one dropped shot on the sixth. The birdie-birdie finish, going into the weekend rounds, will keep the hopes of her best finish on the LPGA alive.

Before Meijer LPGA Classic, Aditi registered her best performance on the LPGA Tour at Ana Inspiration where she carded even-par and managed a Tied 42nd finish.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Brooke Henderson maintained her lead with a 67 on day two as she finished with a total of 12-under-par 130 (63, 67).

With 36 holes to go, Henderson has taken two strokes advantage over three-way tied chasing pack of Tied second players – Spain’s Carlota Ciganda (68, 64), Korean Mi Jung Hur (66, 66) and American Lexi Thompson (64, 68).