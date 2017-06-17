Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has denied reports that he sent a two-line curriculum vitae (CV) to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the position of Indian team coach.

“I would be happy to get that two line CV from the media source. If I had to send a 2 line resume, my name was enough,” Sehwag told UCWeb We-Media in his trademark witty style.

The former hard-hitting batsman insisted that he sent a two-page resume in compliance with BCCI rules.

A BCCI official had said a few days ago that Sehwag had sent in a two-line application for the job of India coach before he was persuaded to submit a full resume by the Indian cricket board.

His application reportedly said that he is a “mentor and a coach of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League and has played with all these (Indian) boys before”.

Sehwag also asserted that India will defeat arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday.

Recalling his playing days, Sehwag said he enjoyed dominating the Pakistan bowlers, specially former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar.

“Pakistan was that one team against which I always loved hitting boundaries, especially against Shoaib Akhtar who used to bowl at 150 km/h,” the 38-year-old said.

Sehwag had enraged former Pakistan wicket-keeper

Rashid Latif when he belittled the men in green in a congratulatory message for the Indian team on Twitter.

This prompted Latif to issue a rant in a 15-minute video against Sehwag and the Indian team.

Sehwag however, declined to comment on the issue.

“This eventually portrays Rashid Latif’s character. I haven’t seen that video and neither do I want to. Whatever I had said was in good spirit and it should have been taken with a pinch of salt,” he said.

When asked to compare between former India captain Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar, Sehwag said, “Sourav taught me how to keep patience and is my all-time favourite captain.”

“On the other hand, Sachin gave me confidence, broke my superstitions and playing with him was like playing with the wall, you could play without any tension and hit boundaries freely.”