A- A A+

Ahead of mouth-watering Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan, former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s adorable picture with Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s baby son, Abdullah is taking social media by storm.

In the picture, Dhoni is holding Abdullah as they both strike a pose for the shutterbugs. The picture is a clear reminder that sports can transcend all boundaries.

Sarfaraz has showered praises on Dhoni multiple times before and we are sure the lovely picture will increase his respect for the Indian cricketer even more.

ALSO READ: Virender Sehwag denies sending two-line CV to BCCI

Virat Kohli-led India are set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the champions Trophy summit clash at Oval in England on Sunday. 

Take a look at the picture and tell us how you liked it in the comments section below! 

First Published | 17 June 2017 11:54 PM
Read News On:

MS Dhoni viral picture

MS Dhoni with Sarfaraz Ahmed's son

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: This pic of MS Dhoni holding Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s baby son will melt your heart!

(Latest News in English from Newsx)