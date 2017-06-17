Ahead of mouth-watering Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan, former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s adorable picture with Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s baby son, Abdullah is taking social media by storm.

In the picture, Dhoni is holding Abdullah as they both strike a pose for the shutterbugs. The picture is a clear reminder that sports can transcend all boundaries.

Sarfaraz has showered praises on Dhoni multiple times before and we are sure the lovely picture will increase his respect for the Indian cricketer even more.

Virat Kohli-led India are set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the champions Trophy summit clash at Oval in England on Sunday.

Take a look at the picture and tell us how you liked it in the comments section below!