Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth captured the men’s singles title of the Indonesia Open Superseries Premier badminton tournament here on Sunday.

The Guntur player made a short work of Japan’s Kazumasa Sakai 21-11, 21-19 in the final which lasted just 37 minutes

Kidambi Srikanth on Saturday beat World No. 1 Son Wan Ho 21-15, 14-21,24-22 to enter the final of Indonesia Open Super Series at Jakrata.

After winning the first set easily, Srikanth lost his momentum in the second set, but held his nerve to take the third set and cruise to his second consecutive Super Series final.