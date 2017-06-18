Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth played at his ruthless best to thump Japanese Sakai Kazumasa in straight games and clinch the men’s singles title at the Indonesian Open Superseries Premier here on Sunday.

Srikanth made short work of Sakai 21-11, 21-19 in the final which lasted barely 37 minutes at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC).

It was the 24-year-old Guntur player’s third Superseries title after victories in the 2014 China Open and the 2015 India Open.

The first game was a cake walk for Srikanth, who kept himself focused to outclass his 27-year-old opponent 21-11.

The final game started in favour of the Japanese until Srikanth made a comeback from being 7-11 behind to take a 14-13 advantage.

The game still failed to find a breather with both the shuttlers alternately taking lead until the Indian converted the 19-19 equaliser to win the game 21-19 and clinch the championship.