Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indian badminton player Kidambi Srikanth, on winning Indonesia Open Superseries tournament.

“Congratulations Kidambi Srikanth. We are extremely delighted on your victory in the Indonesia Open Superseries tournament,” Modi tweeted.

Srikanth defeated Japanese shuttler Sakai Kazumasa in straight sets 21-11, 21-19 to clinch the men’s singles title at the Indonesian Open Superseries in Jakarta.

It was the 24-year-old Guntur player’s third Superseries title after victories in the 2014 China Open and the 2015 India Open.