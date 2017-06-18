World Cup winning skipper Imran Khan and legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram led the tributes as Pakistan cricket fraternity celebrated a 180-run victory over India in the Champions Trophy final here on Sunday.

Pakistan dominated with both bat and ball to thrash a rather off-colour India by 180 runs and lift the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday.

This was the first Champions Trophy title for Pakistan. The south Asian nation claimed their third ICC tournament, having earlier won the 50-over World Cup in 1992 and the World Twenty20 in 2009.

Put in to bat, Pakistan rode on a century by opener Fakhar Zaman to post a massive total of 338/4 in the allotted 50 overs.

In reply, India were all out for 158 runs in 30.3 overs.

“Congratulations to Team Pakistan on their great performance in winning #CT17 And how wonderful to watch Fakhar’s raw talent in action,” Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to their only One Day International (ODI) World Cup triumph, tweeted after the win.

Akram, who played a crucial role in their sucessful 1992 World Cup campaign–including a hat-trick against England in the final– also praised the team for their performance.

“Wow wow wow unbelievable performance by team green. It feels like deja’vu after winning the 1992 WCup. I am over the moon #PakistanZindabad,” he tweeted.

Former skippers Misbah ul-Haq and Shahid Afridi also heaped praise on the Pakistan team.

“Congratulations @TheRealPCB, the team & the whole country for such a great win.#CT17. Boys you made us happy & proud. Up & above 4rm here,” Misbah said.

“This performance will be remembered long by both Indian and Pakistani fans 🙂 Pakistan ‘ve made this #CT17 truly memorable,” Afridi said.

Several international players also praised the Pakistan team.

“Congratulations Pakistan on a really comprehensive victory today. Well played, deserved winners and a great result for Pakistan cricket,” former Indian opener Virender Sehwag said.

“The biggest thing on display today is @TheRealPCB’s heart. They played with courage and belief. Just an incredible performance by Pakistan,” former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara said.

Former New Zealand captain and swashbuckling batsman Brendon McCullum said: “Brilliant from Pakistan! Embraced aggression, freedom in play. Youth and experience all stood up on the biggest stage! Great scenes.”