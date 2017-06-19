A late header from Hector Moreno produced a 2-2 draw for Concacaf Gold Cup champions Mexico against Euro 2016 champions Portugal in a group stage match of the FIFA Confederations Cup on Sunday.

Argentine referee Nestor Pitana disallowed a goal by Portugal’s Pepe in the 21st minute of the first half after consulting the video assistant referee, reported Efe.

Ricardo Quaresma opened the scoring for Portugal in the 34th minute on a magical assist from Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Just eight minutes later, Javier Hernandez scored the equaliser for Mexico.

In the second half, Cedric Soares scored the second goal for Portugal just four minutes before the end of the game. But a late header from Moreno secured the 2-2 draw in injury time, giving a precious point to Mexico.

With this draw, Portugal and Mexico are in second and third place, respectively, in Group A with one point each.

Host Russia top the group with three points after defeating New Zealand 2-0 in the opening match on Saturday.

New Zealand are at the bottom of the group with no points.