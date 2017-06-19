A- A A+

An Indian cricket fan from Jamalpur in Bangladesh has committed suicide after his favourite team’s crushing defeat to Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy, a media report said.

Bidyut, 25, son of Anisur Rahman of Shang Gate area and a food vendor killed himself by jumping in front of a moving train, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Government Railway Police station Office-in-Charge (OC) Nasirul Islam said,”Disheartened by the match result, Bidyut committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train on Sunday night.”

ALSO READ: ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final, Ind vs Pak: Pakistan beat India by 180 runs to clinch maiden title

Pakistan defeated India by 180 runs and lifted the Champions Trophy 2017 on Sunday.

First Published | 19 June 2017 2:01 PM
Read News On:

2017 Champions Trophy

ICC CT 2017

match result

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Indian cricket team’s Bangladeshi fan commits suicide on team’s defeat

(Latest News in English from Newsx)