Three persons have been arrested in connection with a betting racket during the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy final match, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

The three were arrested from a hotel in Civil Lines area in north Delhi, the police said.

The final match of the Champions Trophy 2017 was played between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in London on Sunday.

According to the police, the racketeers were placing huge amounts of money as stakes on the high-octane match.

On June 9, the police arrested four persons for running an online betting racket during the India-Sri Lanka Champions Trophy cricket match.