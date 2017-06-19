Indian captain Virat Kohli has created a new dilemma for BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) as he has conveyed his ‘strong reservations’ about head coach Anil Kumble, who has reapplied for the position.

According to a report in english daily ‘The Telegraph’, CAC members Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman along with BCCI’s acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, CEO Rahul Johri and General Manager (cricket) Dr MV Sridhar held a meeting with Virat Kohli on the eve of Champions Trophy final.

“Kohli is very clear about where he stands vis-a-vis Kumble. It seems the relationship is beyond the repair stage, at least from Kohli’s side. However, the CAC will now meet Kumble and see if a patch-up is possible,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Six applicants including former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag are in the race for the position of team India coach.