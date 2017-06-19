Indian boxing star Vijender Singh will meet Zulpikar Maimaitiali of China in his next professional bout here in August.

The bout, between WBO Asia Pacific Super middleweight champion Vijender Singh and WBO Oriental Super middleweight champion Zulpikar Maimaitiali will be a double title affair.

Both the boxers will put their respective titles at stake and the winner will go home with his defended title as well as the opponent’s title.

The promoters of the respective boxers were in talks earlier this year as well, but due to unavoidable circumstances the bout did not take place.

Maimaitiali has fought eight professional bouts with 24 rounds under his belt. The 22-year-old undefeated Chinese star has won seven bouts of which five were knockouts and one a draw.

Maimaitiali debuted in 2015 and won the WBO Oriental Title last year in July.

Vijender, who recently retained his WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight title, also made his debut in 2015.

He has eight wins under his belt with seven of them coming via knockout while one was by unanimous decision. He has played 30 rounds, which puts him a few rounds above his next opponent.

The Haryana boxer won his maiden title last year in July after defeating Kerry Hope of Australia. He was challenged by Francis Cheka of Tanzania last December but successfully defended his title.