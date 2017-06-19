French tennis player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov won their respective round one matches to advance at the Queen’s Club Championships here on Monday.

Tsonga defeated compatriot Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 6-2 in an hour and six minutes while the sixth-seeded Bulgarian defeated American Ryan Harrison 6-3, 6-1 in just 54 minutes, reports Efe.

In the round of 16, Tsonga will face the winner of the duel between Gilles Muller from Luxembourg and Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia.

Dimitrov, champion in 2014, is set to play the next round against the winner of the match between British James Ward and Frenchman Julien Benneteau.