A- A A+

French tennis player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov won their respective round one matches to advance at the Queen’s Club Championships here on Monday.

Tsonga defeated compatriot Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 6-2 in an hour and six minutes while the sixth-seeded Bulgarian defeated American Ryan Harrison 6-3, 6-1 in just 54 minutes, reports Efe.

In the round of 16, Tsonga will face the winner of the duel between Gilles Muller from Luxembourg and Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia.

ALSO READ: Argentinian Juan Martin Del Potro withdraws from Queen’s tournament due to injury

Dimitrov, champion in 2014, is set to play the next round against the winner of the match between British James Ward and Frenchman Julien Benneteau.

First Published | 19 June 2017 10:27 PM
Read News On:

Mannarino

Nikoloz Basilashvili

Queen's Club Round 1

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Grigor Dimitrov advance at Queen’s Club Championships

(Latest News in English from Newsx)