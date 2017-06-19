Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero on Monday ruled out leaving the English football club and insisted that he is very happy and will stay with the Manchester outfit until the end of his contract.

Aguero lost his place to Gabriel Jesus of Brazil in City’s starting XI in 2017, prompting wild speculation that the 29-year-old Argentine would leave Manchester this summer, reports Xinhua news agency.

Aguero managed to win back place in the starting line-up, and head coach Pep Guardiola adjusted both the strikers for the later part of the English Premier League (EPL) season. He finished the season having scored 33 goals in all competitions, 20 them in the EPL.

“I still have two years on my contract with Manchester city. I feel very happy here, so I will fulfil my contract to stay here until the end of my contract. I have not thought about where to play next. I just want to focus on the work here,” Xinhua news agency quoted Aguero as saying.

City finished third, behind champions Chelsea and their London rivals Tottenham. But it was enough to hand City a place in the European Champions League.

City already have Jesus who can play centrally. In addition, they have Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and new signing Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne who can play wide. In addition, there are rumours about Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez joining the Manchester club. So, if Sanchez signs, it will be very difficult to fit each of them into plans.

“I think my season was not bad. My form was pretty good. That is true I missed a lot of games and that stopped me from helping the team score more goals. But overall it was a very positive season,” Aquero said.

Aguero made his EPL debut after joining City in 2011 for a reported 38 million pounds ($49 million) from Atletico Madrid. So far, he has scored 169 goals in 253 matches for City, helping them to win two EPL titles.

Asked about the chances of his fellow countryman Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City, Aguero said: “There isn’t a team in the world that would not want to have Messi as a player. But I think he is doing pretty well at Barcelona.

“So I think he will stay there until the end of his contract, because he is growing with Barcelona and has grown into one of the best players in the world,” he replied.

The pair might never unite at Manchester, but they can still play together for the Argentinian national team, currently standing fifth in the South American qualifying group.

“We have not finished our qualifying campaign, but in the World Cup, we always want to go as far as we can.”

Aguero also recollected the 2008 Olympic triumph. Playing alongside Messi, Angel Di Maria, Juan Roman Riquelme and former City teammate Pablo Zabaleta, Aguero scored twice and made a third in an epic 3-0 semi-final victory over Brazil. They went on to beat Nigeria to retain the champion at Beijing’s Bird’s Nest stadium.

“We always remember the moment,” he said. “It was a really unique experience. I don’t think I will ever play again at an Olympics. We won the gold medal. I remember so well how the people in China treated us. They treated us very well.

“We were very young at the time,” he added.