Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on Monday rubbished media reports which said that the record German football champions are interested in signing Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

Ronaldo is reportedly considering quitting Real after being accused of tax evasion totalling 14.7 million euros ($16.5 million) by Spanish authorities.

Irked by the tax evasion case, Ronaldo reportedly feels that the Real Madrid club doesn’t protect him the way it should.

The Spanish prosecution in the indictment alleged that Ronaldo had evaded tax “in a conscious and voluntary manner”.

Ronaldo maintains his innocence in the tax evasion case and insisted that he did everything in accordance with Spanish law. As a result he is said to feel hurt and angry and has made up his mind that he no longer wants to play in La Liga.

While Spanish and English media reports suggested that Ronaldo may return to Manchester United or move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Italian sports paper Gazetto dello Sport has been reporting in recent days that Bayern may be the next club for the 32-year-old forward.

But Bayern have trashed the reports.

“We’re used to being the subject of intense transfer speculation during transfer windows,” Rummenigge said in a statement.

“Normally we don’t comment on rumours, but in this case, we would like to make our position on Cristiano Ronaldo absolutely clear: This rumour is completely unfounded and must be consigned to the realms of fantasy.”

Portuguese newspapers have listed Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Monaco among the potential suitors for the Portugal captain and that they might table an offer of 180 million euros ($201 million).

The four-time World Footballer of the Year has helped Real win the Champions League three times and La Liga twice.

The former United star has a release clause of one billion euros ($1.12 billion) written into his Real Madrid contract, having signed a five-year deal in November 2016.