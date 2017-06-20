A- A A+

World champions Germany successfully started the FIFA Confederations Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win over Australia in Sochi on Monday.

Lars Stindl opened scoring early for Germany after five minutes, with Tom Rogic equaling for Australia in the 40th minute, but then Julian Draxler gave the lead again to Germany just four minutes later from a penalty.

Leon Goretzka scored the third goal for Germany three minutes into the second half and then eight minutes later Tomi Juric scored a second goal for Australia, Efe news reported.

ALSO READ: Bayern Munich deny interest in Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo

The German side managed to keep its lead and secure the first three points in the tournament.

With this win, Germany is in second position in Group B behind leader Chile, which defeated Cameroon 2-0 on Sunday.

Australia is in third place in the group ahead of Cameroon, as both teams have no points.

 

First Published | 20 June 2017 12:45 PM
Read News On:

Confed Cup

Confed Cup Germany

Confed Cup update

Confederation cup 2017

FIFA Confederation Cup

Group B Confed Cup

Julian Draxter

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: World Champions Germany starts FIFA Confed Cup with 3-2 win over Australia

(Latest News in English from Newsx)