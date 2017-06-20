A- A A+

Chile veteran midfielder Jorge Valdivia has agreed to return to his childhood club Colo-Colo, the capital football giants said on Monday. Valdivia was a free agent after parting ways with United Arab Emirates (UAE) outfit Al-Wahda in May.

“We have reached an agreement with (Valdivia),” Colo-Colo said on Twitter. “In the next few days he will undergo a medical and then be officially presented (to fans).”

No further details of the deal were given.

Capped 75 times for Chile’s national team, Valdivia made his professional debut for Colo-Colo in 2003 after being promoted from the Santiago club’s youth academy.

The 33-year-old’s career has also included spells at Brazilian Serir A giants Palmeiras.

 

