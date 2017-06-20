World football governing body FIFA is satisfied with the crowd attendance at the Confederations Cup games in Russia, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said after witnessing the Australia vs Germany game in Sochi.

He also told the Tass news agency on Monday that the atmosphere at the stadiums was great. In Sochi, 28,000 spectators came for Monday’s Australia vs Germany game.

The June 17 game between Russia and New Zealand (2-0) brought together some 50,000 spectators on the stands of St Petersburg stadium.

A total of 34,000 people attended the Portugal vs Mexico game (2-2) in Kazan, and the Chile vs Cameroon game played in Moscow saw 33,000 spectators come to the stadium.

The final will be played in St Petersburg on July 2.