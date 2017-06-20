Well if you think the immortal India-Pakistan rivalry is both on and off the field, then this year’s Champions Trophy Final was a reminder that both teams can share a reverent relationship which can completely personify the gentleman’s game.

On the eve of India-Pakistan final, former Team India captain MS Dhoni clicked beautiful pictures with Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Khan’s adorable son.

After Dhoni, it was Indian skipper Virat Kohli who had nothing but absolute praise for the Pakistan cricket team that thrashed the men in blue with a convincing win in the Champions Trophy final.

The 28-year-old was also seen sharing light moments with Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who is married to Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza.

Kohli’s praise worthy gesture was then followed by the explosive Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh, who took his time out from the post match ceremonies by clicking pictures with Azhar Ali’s sons.

The Pakistan player took to Twitter in no time and thanked the Indian players, who he considers as ‘legends’ for sparing their time for his kids.