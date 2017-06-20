Netherlands beat Indian hockey team 3-1 in FIH Hockey World League at London on Tuesday to reach the top spot of Group B.

India who had thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan in the last match looked off-colour today and were unable to convert the chances they got in the match. The lone goal for India was scored by Akashdeep Singh. On the other hand, Netherlands’ three goals were scored by Thierry Brinkman, Sander Baar & Mirco Pruijser respectively.

With their dominating victory over India, Netherlands have reached the peak of Pool B in the points table with 12 points. While India are currently placed at the second position with nine points.

This was India’s first loss in Hockey World League and they will have to re-think on their strategy when they clash with winner of match between China and Malaysia in the quarter-final on Thursday.

The format of the tournament sees the first four teams of every pool making the quarterfinals.