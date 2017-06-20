Veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle on Tuesday said that Anil Kumble’s ouster as team India coach was inevitable following his rift with Virat Kohli.

Kumble had stepped down from the position on Tuesday. The development was confirmed by BCCI later in a statement.

“While the Cricket Advisory Committee had endorsed an extension to his tenure as Head Coach, Anil Kumble has decided not to continue as the coach,” BCCI statement read.

Bhogle took to Twitter to express his views and said that Indian Cricket had lost an outstanding resource in the form of Kumble.

If it is true that @anilkumble1074 has stepped down as coach, Indian cricket has let itself lose an outstanding resource. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 20, 2017

Bhogle hoped that BCCI would find a bigger role for Kumble in future.

Organisations must strive to preserve committed people. I will be disappointed if there isn’t a bigger role for @anilkumble1074 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 20, 2017

Bhogle added that in case of a feud between captain and coach, the captain was bound to have his way.

Having said that, it is inevitable that if there is a falling out between captain and coach, the captain will have his way. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 20, 2017

BCCI’s CAC consisting of Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly has been given the responsibility to select new coaach for the Indian team.