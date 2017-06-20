Brazilian midfielder Oscar ignited a mass brawl on the pitch after kicking the ball at his rival players during his team’s weekend clash against Guangzhou R&F of the Chinese Super League in Guangzhou, China.

The former Chelsea star man lost his temperament when he was trying a through ball pass towards his Shanghai SIPG teammate, only to see himself blocked by the defenders.

In retaliation the frustrated midfielder lashed out on Guangzhou defence by deliberately kicking out defenders not once but twice which led to a huge brawl.

After his deliberate assault on pitch, Oscar was down on the ground within seconds when Guangzhou players surrounded him and tried to confront the Brazilian.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw and two players received their marching orders from the referee.

“Disrespect the opponent? It is not true, I am a very dedicated player and respect sportsmanship,” Oscar was quoted as saying after the match.

The 27-year old is still trying to make a lasting impression on the Chinese football fans after his big money move from Chelsea last year.

