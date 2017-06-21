Anil Kumble’s ouster from Indian cricket team is talk of the town with many sportspersons taking to social media to express their opinion on the issue.

India’s only Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra is latest to join the bandwagon. Bindra on Tuesday took to Twitter and revealed how he stuck with his coach Uwe Riesterer for 20 years despite not being on best of terms with him.

Although Bindra did not attack Kohli directly, his tweet is being taken in the context of Kohli-Kumble rift, which has led to Kumble’s exit as Team India coach.

My biggest teachers was coach Uwe.I hated him!But stuck with him for 20 years.He always told me things I did not want to hear.#justsaying — Abhinav Bindra (@Abhinav_Bindra) June 20, 2017

Riesterer was part of Bindra’s coaching staff when he clinched the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He was with Bindra during last year’s games as well where he finished 4th in the 10 m air rifle event before announcing his retirement.

Anil Kumble stepped down from the post of team India coach on Tuesday following a fallout with skipper Virat Kohli.

Kumble’s decision to step down came just two days after India’s defeat to Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final.