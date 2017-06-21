NewsX got one-on-one access to BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla in an exclusive interview in which the Indian Premier League (IPL) chairperson revealed everything about the former Indian coach Anil Kumble’s exit and what really led to it. He also shed light on Team India’s upcoming West Indies tour.

NewsX: In an all important day when Indian coach Anil Kumble has stepped down, joining me is none other than IPL commissioner and top BCCI senior official Rajeev Shukla. We will be getting the inside story of the whole scenario with him. Anil Kumble, a legend himself who served Indian cricket team for almost a decade has decided to step down as Team India coach; what’s your first reaction?

Rajeev Shukla: It’s unfortunate that a senior person like him, who has vast experience in cricket had to step down. We never wanted it and BCCI tried its level best to resolve the whole issue and pursue him also. But he had taken a decision to move on and decided to be relinquished from the job of coach. We wanted him to go to West Indies and the committee of administrators had also recommend the same that after the tour the issue of coach shall be decided but Kumble decided to step down. BCCI has wished for the best of his future and I hope he will keep serving Indian cricket even if in a different capacity.

NewsX: We have seen how in the past years India has won every other series under Kumble and how he has led India to No. 1 rankings; will India miss the services of Kumble?

Rajeev Shukla: Whoever leaves we all feel like that. We always miss somebody who left the post. But the game must go on and it will go on. So we have decided before the Sri Lanka tour we’ll be picking one of the best coaches to look after team India.

NewsX: After stepping down when Kumble posted on Twitter, his reasons for stepping down, it cannot be like a big captain and big coach with team India; I mean what’s your reaction?

Rajeev Shukla: Sometimes it happens. It’s only a difference of opinions; I mean day-to-day decisions are being taken. Sometimes we differ on certain issues so that happens. It is a part of team management. But I think there were differences as told about his Twitter account or something. So there were differences that BCCI wanted to resolve; BCCI pursued both. We spoke to both; acting secretary was there in London, the COO Rahul Jahori was there in London. They were in constant touch with COO in chief of the SC appointed committee Vinod Rai. But you know it didn’t work out. The persuasion didn’t work out, the meeting didn’t work out. Kumble insisted that he wanted to leave the job. He has left it and now Sridhar, the head of cricket operation, it is told took after the team management job in West Indies. Once the team is back you know the search for coach will begin.

NewsX: Should according to you the captain’s opinion be kept in mind when selecting the coach? Should he be one in the selection committee and should he have a right of say on it?

Rajeev Shukla: In my view captain’s opinion is not necessary as far as appointment of coach is concerned. And according to BCCI policy, the captain’s opinion is never solicited. When Dalmia was president, he had appointed a committee of cricketers who were supposed to advice who should be the coach; the committee does its job. Tendulkar, Ganguly, Laxman, they will be the recommending body and they will be recommending the name and coach who will then be appointed by the BCCI. That’s the drawn structure and that’s the procedure by which a coach will be selected.

NewsX: Kumble’s record we have seen in the past years and the rift mentioned by Kumble in his Twitter post with Kohli has fans across India attacking Kohli. Do you think this is the way to approach the captain?

Rajeev Shukla: I don’t think Virat Kohli should be attacked for that. They don’t know the internal story nor the internal development, and it’s unnecessary. So neither Kohli should be attacked nor should Kumble be attacked. If you remember when we lost in West Indies, then the coach and players differences were there. And BCCI resolved it; Chappel himself had quit. Sometime it happens and worldwide it happens. It’s not only in BCCI that these things crop up, so I don’t think the whole thing should be blown out of proportion.

NewsX: When BCCI invited applications for the new coach, they received six applications along with Kumble; so what’s next — Sehwag, Moody?

Rajeev Shukla: After that process the CoA and BCCI had decided to nominate Kumble for WI tour. But now a situation has developed where Kumble himself has resigned. So now there is a vacancy and it should be decided whether we should go with the same exercise which we had done earlier or should we expand it or go with a fresh choice. Once the concerned people will be back after the ICC meeting which has taken place there then we will discuss it with the committee.

NewsX: This is a special scenario that you are mentioning. Now that Anil Kumble has resigned, the new coach whomsoever will be appointed by the CoA, will he be in the right position because egos are running high in the team?

Rajeev Shukla: He should be in the right position because he will have the job of the coach. It is very important, very vital, very crucial, very pivotal as far as team management is concerned. Obviously, his authority will be there and I hope perfect bonhomie will be there between the new coach and the captain and things will move ahead.

NewsX: If this happens, it will be good news for Indian cricket fans. But will there be some sort of fear for the new applicants who will be applying for the post because of the current scenario?

Rajeev Shukla: No, no. There should not be any question of fear amongst anyone. People should be forthcoming as far as the job is concerned. There should not be any reluctance on the part of the applicants. They will be given full authority to perform their duties as a coach. Whoever is selected will get full authority.

NewsX: On June 25 and 26 there will be an SGM that will be held in Mumbai. Will the coach selection process be the key agenda of the meeting?

Rajeev Shukla: On 26th the SGM has been called for the implementation of the Lodha panel recommendations. So the salient features will be around that agenda. Informally other things can also be discussed. So right now I can’t say if this thing will be discussed or not. But the SGM has been convened for this purpose only.

NewsX: If I am not wrong, this is not the first time that Team India is without a coach. But as per our information BCCI has sent NV Sridhar as an assistant coach?

Rajeev Shukla: Sridhar has gone as the incharge of team management. So he’ll be looking after these duties. Sanjay Bangar is there and one bowling coach is also there. So I think they’ll do their job perfectly.

NewsX: According to you how was the performance of Team India in the Champions Trophy?

Rajeev Shukla: I think it was a good performance as far as India’s performance is concerned. Reaching the finals itself is a great achievement. They defeated Pakistan in the Birmingham league match, and I think the defeat margin was the same as India lost to Pakistan in the finals. So it’s not that the team was weak; but it happens in cricket that performance on the day counts. That very day the total of Pakistan was a bit too much and there was mental pressure on the players because they had to score more than 6 runs per over. All over the world similar situations have happened with lot many teams where they had to eat humble pie. This is what happened in this game also. I don’t think too much hurling of stones should be done as far as Team India is concerned.

NewsX: There are reports that ICC has now thought of scrapping the Champions Trophy in the next couple of years, because this final match in the Championship got the third highest viewership. What do you think about this?

Rajeev Shukla: Today, I also read that they are considering an idea of having two T20 World Cups in 4 years, instead of having Champions Trophy. But unless a decision is taken in the directors meeting of the ICC, I don’t think it should be taken as done. So unless something happens only then we will be giving our reactions.

