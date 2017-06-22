Just a couple of days after Anil Kumble resigned as the head coach of Indian cricket team, citing untenable partnership with captain Virat Kohli, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sounded a ‘soft’ warning to the captain. After the rift between Kumble and Kohli came out in the open, the cricket governing body has asked Virat Kohli to prove himself on the pitch.

BCCI has also demanded top notch performances and results from the Delhi-born cricketer who will lead Team India in their upcoming West Indies tour. The team will travel to Caribbean without a coach.

According to sources, Ravi Shastri might take over the vacant coaching position in the coming days. There are a few high profile names doing the rounds as well.

The rift between Kumble and Kohli was long running and even Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) tried to intervene in the matter but failed. BCCI has now asked the involved parties to move beyond the fiasco.