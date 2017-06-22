Brazilian President Michel Temer on Wednesday expressed the confidence that Russia will successfully prepare for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and wished Russian President Vladimir Putin success in hosting the world football tournament, to be held between held between June 14 and July 15, next year.

“I used this opportunity to wish Putin success in holding the 2018 World Cup. I have no doubts that Russia will be able to prepare everything by the scheduled term and the World Cup in Russia will be as successful as the World Cup in Brazil in 2014,” Tass news agency quoted Temer as saying at a joint press conference with the Russian President.

The Brazilian President also said that he was confident that the forthcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup will be “a real celebration for fans” and wished the national teams of Russia and Brazil to meet in the final of the tournament.

Russia won the bid to host the 2018 World Cup over four years ago in a tight race against the joint bid from England, Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.