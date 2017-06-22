New Zealand wicket-keeper and batsman Luke Ronchi on Thursday announced retirement from all formats of international cricket.

Rochi started his career by debuting for Australia in One-day International (ODI) on June 27, 2008 against the West Indies. He made his T20 debut for the kangaroos in the same year against the Carribean nation.

The 36-year-old later donned the New Zealand jersey and played four years of international cricket for the Kiwis. His unbeaten 170 (off just 99 balls) in an ODI against Sri Lanka at Dunedin in 2014-15 remains his best innings.

He averaged 23.67 in ODIs at a strike rate of 114.50 and 18.89 in T20Is at a strike-rate of 141.33.

In a statement released by the team’s website, Ronchi said how he felt playing for the Blackcaps. “It was a dream come true,” he said.

“I can’t think of a better time to have been involved with New Zealand cricket. From the 2015 World Cup campaign, through to the overseas tours of that time and some amazing games and series, it’s been a genuine highlight for me,” Rochi added.

Ronchi thanked the board for the encouragement and keeping the faith in him and said it will be the right time for him to spend the rest of his life with family.

New Zealand coach and selector Mike Hesson also paid tribute to Ronchi for his contribution to the side.

“We’ll remember Luke fondly for the energy he created in the field and his selfless attitude towards the team,” he said.