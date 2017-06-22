The World Boxing Organisation (WBO) has sanctioned the WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight title and WBO Oriental Super Middleweight title bout between Vijender Singh and Chinese boxer Zulpikar Maimaitiali in the first week of August in Mumbai, the organisers confirmed on Thursday.

Vijender is the current WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight champion while Zulpikar is WBO Oriental Super Middleweight Champion.

“We are happy to know of WBO’s decision sanctioning Asia’s biggest battle between Vijender Singh and Zulpikar Maimaithiali. The sanction is in place and we can now move forward with Zulpikar’s team SECA to finalise terms and locking the date and venue in Mumbai,” Neerav Tomar, Promoter IOS Boxing Promotions, said.

Speaking on one of the biggest fight nights of Asia, Leon Panoncillo Jr., Chairman WBO Asia Pacific, said: “After reviewing fight records of both the participants, I am satisfied with their past results and therefore approved this unification bout of the WBO Asia Pacific/WBO Oriental Super – Middleweight titles.”

Both the WBO title holders are number one boxers in their respective countries as they both remained unbeaten since the time they made their debut in professional boxing.

With this fight both the boxers will put their respective titles at stake and it will be a double title fight.

The boxer who wins the bout will take home his defended title along with the opponent’s title; by the end of the bout he will have two belts to his name.

Vijender, who recently retained his WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight title entered professional boxing in 2015.

Vijender has eight wins under his belt with seven of them being won by knockout and one by Unanimous Decision. He has played 30 rounds, which puts him a few rounds above his next opponent. Vijender Singh won his maiden title last year in July after defeating Kerry Hope of Australia.

Later in December, the Beijing Olympics bronze medallist was challenged by Francis Cheka of Tanzania for his title, which he retained.

The 22-year-old Chinese number 1 boxer Zulpikar Maimaitiali currently holds the WBO Oriental Super Middleweight Champion Title. He has fought eight bouts with 24 rounds under his belt.

Zulpikar has won seven bouts with no less than five knockout wins and one draw. The Chinese boxer made his debut in 2015, and won the WBO Oriental title last year in July by defeating Thomas Mashali of Tanzania by Technical knockout