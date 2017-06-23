Rio Olympic silver Medalist PV Sindhu was knocked out of the Australian Open Superseries in the quarter-final by the World NO.1 Tai Tzu Ying of China.

The first game was an easy walk for the Rio Olympic silver medalist, as Tai struggled to get into the game and Sindhu prevailed 21-10.

The second game was a much harder affair, with Tai prevailing 22-20.

The third game was a neck-to-neck affair, with both players trying to outshine the other, Sindhu then secured a 14-10 lead but Tai upped her own game and made a comeback to make it 15-15, before carrying on the momentum to win the set 21-16.

Earlier, Kidambi Srikanth defeated fellow Indian shuttler B.Sai Praneeth in a men’s singles quarter-final match of the Australia Open Superseries.

Now Srikanth will play the winner of the second quarter-final match between Shi Yuqi of China and Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Vittinghus.