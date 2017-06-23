London Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal was knocked out of the Australian Open Superseries in the Quarter-finals by the Chinese player, Sun Yu.

After losing the first round 17-21, Saina upped her game and kept her lead to win the second game 21-10.

Both the shuttlers were not ready to give up and it became a neck-to-neck contest. Leading the game with 15-12 in the third game, Saina made mistakes that helped Sun to bounce back and take the game with 21-17.

This is Sun’s first victory over Saina at Australia Open in four meetings.

Earlier, Rio Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu crashed out of the tournament suffering a 21-10, 20-22, and 16-21 to World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying.

In men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth defeated compatriot Sai Praneeth 25-23, 21-17. Now Kidambi Srikanth is the only Indian player remaining in the Australia Open Superseries.