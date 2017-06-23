The West Indies won the toss and elected to field against India in their first One-Day International (ODI) cricket match at the Queen’s Park Oval on Friday.

Compared to the Indian team, who can boast of a collective total of 776 matches among the trio of Yuvraj Singh (301), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (291) and Virat Kohli (184), the West Indies have a cumulative ODI experience of 213 matches between 13 players, skipper Holder being the most-capped player among them with 58 matches to his name.

For India, it will be an opportunity to strike back and regain the confidence after the finals defeat against Pakistan in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy.

Also it will be once again testing time for the team to face West Indies with a coach. Anil Kumble after a humiliating defeat in the final game resigned.

India, spinner Kuldeep Yadav made his ODI debut while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was rested.

On the other hand, the hosts will bank on their pace battery led by Holder and comprising Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel, Rovman Powell, and spinners Ashley Nurse and Roston Chase.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (captain), Yuvraj Singh, M.S. Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Jason Mohammed, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (captain), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins.