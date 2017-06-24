The Jaipur traffic police have apologised to Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah for making a mockery of his no-ball in the Champions Trophy final against Pakistan.

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman was caught by Indian wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni off Bumrah’s bowling during the final which was eventually adjudged as a no-ball by the television umpire.

That moment ultimately proved to be one of the turning points of the game as Zaman — who was on three at the time — went on to score a clinical century which helped Pakistan put up a mammoth total of 338/4.

The Pakistan pacers then produced a scorching display as India lost the match by 180 runs.

The Jaipur Police have used a picture of Bumrah’s no-ball in one of their campaigns to raise public awareness about road safety.

They made a billboard of the Indian pacer in the act of delivering the no-ball alongside an image of several cars waiting patiently behind a line at a traffic signal.

The caption of the billboard read, “Don’t cross the line. You know it can be costly.”

The billboard was displayed at a bus stand here.

In response, Bumrah took to social media to take a dig at the Jaipur traffic police on Friday.

“@traffic_jpr But don’t worry I won’t make fun of the mistakes which you guys make at your work because I believe humans can make mistakes,” the pacer posted on his Twitter account.

@traffic_jpr well done Jaipur traffic police this shows how much respect you get after giving your best for the country. pic.twitter.com/y0PU6v9uEc — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 23, 2017

The Jaipur traffic police in return apologised to the 23-year-old bowler, calling Bumrah an inspiration for the youth.

“Dear @jaspritbumrah93, our intent was not to hurt your sentiments or the sentiments of millions of cricket fans,” the official Twitter handle of the Jaipur traffic police read.

“@jaspritbumrah93, we only intended to create more awareness about traffic rules.

“@jaspritbumrah93, you are a youth icon & an inspiration for all of us.” the traffic police tweet added.

