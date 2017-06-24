India put up a quality display to thrash arch-rivals Pakistan 6-1 in a fifth-eighth classification match of the Hockey World League Semi-Final here on Saturday.

Ramandeep Singh (eighth, 28th minute), Talwinder Singh (25th), Mandeep Singh (27th, 59th) and Harmanpreet Singh (36th) found the back of the net for India, who crashed out of the podium race after suffering a 2-3 loss to Malaysia in a quarter-final on Thursday.

For Pakistan, Ajaz Ahmad pulled one back in the 41st minute.

Earlier on Thursday Malaysia defeated India 3-2 in the quarter-finals of the Hockey World League (HWL) Semi-Finals.

Rahim (19th, 48th minutes) scored off penalty corners as the Malaysians knocked the Indians out of the tournament.

Tajuddin Tengku completed the tally for Malaysia when he converted a penalty corner in the 20th minute.