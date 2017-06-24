Getting closer to his ninth title at the Halle grass court tournament, Swiss marvel Roger Federer on Friday thrashed defending champion Florian Mayer in the quarter-finals.

Federer, who has won the Halle tournament eight-times in his career took only an hour in eliminating Mayer 6-3, 6-4 in his last eight clash.

“It was important to be aggressive off the baseline and make him feel my variation and the power I can bring to the court,” said Federer.

The 35-year-old will be facing Karen Khachanov, who got the better of his counterpart Andrey Rublev 7-6 (10/8), 4-6, 6-3.

Speaking about his opponent Federer said, “I don’t know him that well yet so it’s a match where I’ll most likely focus on my own game”.

“Make sure I serve well, because he can go through spells where he can serve big. It could be somewhat similar to how I played today,” he added.